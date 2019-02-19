Tuning in to storytelling

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : If you are an ardent Tamil film music lover, alluding to la-la-la, in a light-hearted melodious tune is sure to remind you of one person — SA Rajkumar, the music composer who has three Filmfare awards. He has composed for over 100 films in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and has been in the film music industry for 30-odd years. So, when an invite to interact with the music composer about his debut book — Velathikaram — came our way, we were rather surprised and equally excited to explore his second-self. But, what ensued during the course of the interaction was a revelation — the musician-turned-author has a few more unknown facets, carefully hidden behind the limelight.

We are at his studio in Saligramam. “We lend the studio space for other recordings too,” says Rajkumar walking us into a recording room while fixing his hair, which is scrunched tightly into a ponytail. We settle down to chat, and the mind behind hit music albums including Thulladha Manamum Thullum — which incidentally completes 20-years — tells us how his love for art is not just restricted to music.

Culture of storytellingFor Rajkumar, whose father was an artiste, music was an inevitable part of his childhood. But, so was the art of storytelling. “I loved reading books, novels and was fascinated by philosophy, mythology, and history — these were an integral part of my formative years,” he says.

He grew up reading the works of authors including, Jayakanthan, M Karunanidhi, Chandilyan, Kalki Krishnamurthy, and Mu Metha. “To me, it was all about gaining literary knowledge. It subsequently led me to the works of several other authors and opened me to a new realm. I understood the nuanced writings in philosophical books even when I was just 16 years old — I was able to comprehend and introspect a book as complex as Freedom from the Known by J Krishnamurthi,” he enthuses.

Love for reading drew Rajkumar into a world of stories, and when the interest spilled over, he donned the role of a private storyteller for his friends. “I had the ability to narrate stories for hours — they usually used to be interspersed with anecdotes from books that I had read, personal experiences, and the things that I casually observed. My audience were usually my friends and I used to keep them gripped for hours. That was my identity,” he grins.

Recalling how stories of the Shiva Puranam, Mahabharata and Ramayanam narrated by his paati created an impact on him, he shares, “That’s the rich culture of storytelling in our country and state. I grew up listening to all these epics, and till today, I narrate stories. Sometimes, it takes a musical form.”

Stringing words together

Outlining how the idea to pen a book originated, he says, “My father was a musician, but he also used to write a lot of poetry. Writing was his passion. So, I was exposed to writing; there was a constant presence of stories, words, and inspiration around me. In between movie schedules, I always used to sit to pen my thoughts down — stories that I felt should be told. But, I never had the mental space to reflect. After writing 100-150 pages, I used to put the pen down. But, to write a book has always been a dream.”

About four years ago, Rajkumar’s dream took shape. He narrates that he had an idea — to focus on an aboriginal weapon, its master and the period around it — a story reflective of the time before the genesis of mainstream Tamil society. “I have been a huge fan of Ilango Adigal’s Silappadhikaram, and the information it gives about how the glorious Tamil civilisation once was. It was an inspiration of sorts for my work too,” he shares.For the past four years, Rajkumar didn’t take up any music projects and focused only on writing his novel.

For the love of history

In our three-hour-long conversation, he opens his spatial memory, and talks in detail about everything — from Kumari Kandam, Archimedes, Halley’s comet — its mention in ancient Tamil literature — Tamil Brahmi script and the Keezhadi excavation.

His love for history, the Tamil language, and the civilisation reflects in his dialogue and writings. He also takes a quick detour and teaches us a few primitive Tamil words. “I do a lot of research and love archeology. Whatever I discuss, and write, will definitely have scientific and archaeological data to validate it. Given a chance, I would love to assist an archaeologist in excavations. Such is my love for the field of study,” he says.