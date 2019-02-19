Home Cities Chennai

Dr Ambedkar Law University official apologises for remarks against judge

The bench was passing further interim orders on an appeal from the University seeking to quash an order of Justice S M Subramaniam, on February 1. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As directed earlier, Jayanthi Krishnamoorthy, Registrar in-charge of the TN Dr Ambedkar Law University, appeared before a division bench of the Madras High Court and tendered an unconditional apology for her alleged remarks against a single judge in a service matter. Accepting the apology, the bench of Justices K K Sasidharan and P D Audikesavalu dispensed with her presence in future proceedings and adjourned the matter by a day.

The judges also pulled up University former Vice-Chancellor P Vanangamudi for his alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teaching staff for the University. The court knows how he (Vanangamudi) moved closely with an MLA and made a 180-degree bend before a political leader, the bench said. Replying to his claim that the alleged irregularities had happened before he assumed office, the judges wondered as to why he did not take action against such appointments during his tenure.

The bench was passing further interim orders on an appeal from the University seeking to quash an order of Justice S M Subramaniam, on February 1. While passing interim orders on that day on a writ petition from Dr D Shankar to reinstate him as the Registrar of the Law University, Justice Subramaniam had impleaded all the 33 professors and lecturers, including Dr T S N Sastry, Professor of Law and the UGC, who had retired from service in 2010, as party-respondents in the case.

The petitioner had alleged that some professors, who do not possess the requisite qualifications as per the UGC Regulations and the TN Law University (TNDALU) Norms, had been appointed as professors.
In the appeal, the University was alleged to have stated that “the judge is acting according to his whims and caprice by issuing continuous mandamus beyond the subject matter of the writ petition.”Taking strong objection to this, the bench rapped the Registrar in charge and directed her to appear before the court on account of which she made her presence today.

