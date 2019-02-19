Vogo vrooms into city

Rochana Mohan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : It was in 2016 when three entrepreneurs got together, decided to leave their cushy jobs, and start Vogo, a scooter-rental service. The company launched their Chennai operations on Monday at Welcomhotel on Cathedral Road.The company, in association with Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), launched its service at the Guindy Metro station.

50 electric scooters were launched

 Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy

They launched 50 electric scooters at the station, which will be available for use via the Vogo app. Users will have to scan a QR code on the bike to get access to the scooter key. The fare per minute is `1.20. Payment can be made via the app, which accepts all types of cards and e-wallets.“I’ve lived in Chennai for over 30 years, and I know how inconvenient public transport can be.

I used to commute in autos and share autos to get to the bus stand. I even used to ask for a lift on someone’s bike,” shared co-founder and chief operations officer Padmanabhan B. “This service is to help first mile and last-mile coverage for users, and to make public transport more accessible.”

Padmanabhan met Anand Ayyadurai in 2012 and Sanchit Mittal in 2015. After discussing some of the common issues affecting cities in India, Ayyadurai and Padmanabhan felt that since public transportation was inaccessible, there needed to be a way to connect people to these services.“We launched in Bengaluru first, in 2016. We started with only 20 scooters. People naturally drifted towards the service. We got a lot of people coming up to us and offering feedback, and we kept growing from there,” said Padmanabhan. They then expanded to Hyderabad in 2017, where they grew quickly in a few months, he said.

The service comes with insurance, and users can scan their driver’s licence into the app before riding to their destination. According to Padmanabhan, there will be drop-off centres built at certain locations to drop off the scooters based on user maps and usage. Bikes will be available 6 am to 10 pm, the same timings as the operation of Metro lines.

Along with the CMRL, which provided Vogo with user information and traffic details, the rental service will launch at four Metro stations. While it is operational at Guindy, the service will be launched soon at Alandur, Anna Nagar Tower and Vadapalani.“I think users will intuitively be drawn towards the service. It’s not about education, it’s about money, time and availability. Because our service has checked these three factors, users can easily make the switch,” said Padmanabhan.