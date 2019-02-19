When her love for plants kept growing

MV Srikanth By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Namela Manasa’s dainty home garden exudes vibrant hues and a refreshing fragrance. Located in Mallapur, her house isn’t just inhabited by humans but is also a home to various plants and flowers, along with organically grown vegetables on the terrace. The 29-year-old loves growing various types of plants and enlists the help of her husband and two kids in looking after them. “I started gardening five years ago with an urban-farming kit. Since then, my love for plants kept growing,” she says.

Besides growing flowering plants such as impatiens, petunia, pansy, roses and geranium, she also grows some succulent and croton plants, such as jade and fish hook. These plants can store water in their stems, leaves or both. Manasa’s daily routine includes spending at least an hour with her dear plants. She changes the plants according to the seasons and chooses some plants which are unseasonal. During summer, she grows flowering plants such as Vinca Rosea, sun rose, marigold, and chrysanthemum. “I also put more time and effort to maintain the garden in summer. We put nets and sunscreen as summer is scorching,” she says.

Apart from the home garden, she also grows vegetables on her terrace. “I grow French beans, spinach, bitter gourd and tomatoes, along with some herbs like mint tulsi, pudina (garden mint),” she says, adding that her family uses their homegrown vegetables for cooking since they taste more authentic. She also likes to share the produce with her friends and neighbours.

Instead of pesticides, Manasa relies on organic neem oil to protect her plants. Her plants are never alone, even if Manasa isn’t home, she makes sure to ask her mother-in-law to take care them, she says, adding that the plants are as good as family now.“Our house is always enveloped in a serene vibe, thanks to these plants. Some parrots and sparrows visit our garden every morning, which helps us start our day on a good note,” she says.