Home Cities Chennai

When her love for plants kept growing

Namela Manasa’s dainty home garden exudes vibrant hues and a refreshing fragrance.

Published: 19th February 2019 10:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Namela Manasa relies on organic neem oil to protect her plants

By  MV Srikanth 
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Namela Manasa’s dainty home garden exudes vibrant hues and a refreshing fragrance. Located in Mallapur, her house isn’t just inhabited by humans but is also a home to various plants and flowers, along with organically grown vegetables on the terrace. The 29-year-old loves growing various types of plants and  enlists the help of her husband and two kids in looking after them. “I started gardening five years ago with an urban-farming kit. Since then, my love for plants kept growing,” she says.

Besides growing flowering plants such as impatiens, petunia, pansy, roses and geranium, she also grows some succulent and croton plants, such as jade and fish hook. These plants can store water in their stems, leaves or both. Manasa’s daily routine includes spending at least an hour with her dear plants. She changes the plants according to the seasons and chooses some plants which are unseasonal. During summer, she grows flowering plants such as Vinca Rosea, sun rose, marigold, and chrysanthemum. “I also put more time and effort to maintain the garden in summer. We put nets and sunscreen as summer is scorching,” she says.

Apart from the home garden, she also grows vegetables on her terrace. “I grow French beans, spinach, bitter gourd and tomatoes, along with some herbs like mint tulsi, pudina (garden mint),” she says, adding that her family uses their homegrown vegetables for cooking since they taste more authentic. She also likes to share the produce with her friends and neighbours.

Instead of pesticides, Manasa relies on organic neem oil to protect her plants. Her plants are never alone, even if Manasa isn’t home, she makes sure to ask her mother-in-law to take care them, she says, adding that the plants are as good as family now.“Our house is always enveloped in a serene vibe, thanks to these plants. Some parrots and sparrows visit our garden every morning, which helps us start our day on a good note,” she says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama Fallout? Pak national murdered in Jaipur jail, says senior cop
IPL 2019: TNIE Analysis of schedule for the first two weeks..
Gallery
Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who have allegedly been caught in a sting operation for agreeing to promote the agenda of parties on social media platforms in exchange for money. (Photo | Agencies)
Sunny Leone to Sonu Sood: Check out the list of Bollywood stars caught in 'Operation Karaoke'
Devotees get ready to offer Pongala at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Pongala begins brewing at Thiruvananthapuram's Attukal temple, devotees line city streets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp