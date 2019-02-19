Home Cities Chennai

Woman found dead at Koyambedu market

A young woman was found dead at the veranda of the Koyambedu flower market on Sunday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A young woman was found dead at the veranda of the Koyambedu flower market on Sunday. Her identity is yet to be ascertained. Police said the woman aged around 25 was found with her neck slit. Apart from this, there were no other injuries found on her body. The body was found by some labourers at around 11.30 pm, who immediately informed the police. The body was sent to the Government Kilpauk Hospital for post-mortem.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman was found having dinner with a man at a biryani stall around 8 pm and an hour later, arguing with the same man near the Koyambedu flyover. We have checked with the missing complaints across the State and none matched.

There was no bag or purse near the place where she was found dead,” said a police officer investigating the case.A special team has been formed, said police. CCTV footages from all nine cameras at the market were retrieved. The police have launched a hunt for the man with whom the woman was seen having an argument. 

Elderly couple charred to death
Chennai: An elderly couple was charred to death inside their thatched hut at Thiruporur on Monday morning. The deceased were identified as Anandharaj (70) and Kasthuri (65), residents of Kalvai village. “On Monday morning at around 4 am, the neighbours saw the house on fire and the couple crying for help,” said a police officer. Preliminary investigations revealed that the fire was triggered by electric fluctuations. 

Auto driver nabs phone thief

Chennai: An autorickshaw driver chased and nabbed a mobile phone snatcher who tried to flee after snatching his phone on Sunday morning. K Gnanavel (40) of Chinmaya Nagar was sleeping in his auto at Alagammal Nagar in Nerkundram around 7.30 am on Sunday. A man stole his phone and tried to flee, said the police. Gnanavel chased him, nabbed him and handed him over to police. Interrogation revealed that the accused is R Srinivasan (19) of Nerkundram. 

