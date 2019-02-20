Alliance will ensure good governance: Thambi Durai

By Express News Service

KARUR: After the AIADMK announced an alliance with the PMK and the BJP for Lok Sabha elections and Assembly bypolls, Karur MP M Thambi Durai said the ruling party had entered into the alliance to “defeat the enemy” and ensure good governance in Tamil Nadu.

“The PMK has formed an alliance with the AIADMK. This coalition will be a stronger one. It’s meant to defeat the enemy and bring good governance to Tamil Nadu. The PMK had opposed the building of a memorial to J Jayalalithaa just because of the prevalent political situation. The PMK has its own principles, which we don’t accept in the same way it won’t accept the AIADMK’s principles,” the Lok Sabha deputy speaker told reporters on Tuesday.

He called the opposition alliance led by the DMK and the Congress a “coalition without any principles”.

Recalling that the parties had allied with each other in 1998 and 2009, the senior leader said, “The PMK and the AIADMK are two parties that had criticised each other. However, the coalition is different and the principles of its constituents are different,” Thambi Durai said.