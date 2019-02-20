Applications invited for State Awards to environmentalists

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government is to give away environmental awards to individuals or organisations from the State, who excelled in the fields of environmental education and awareness and environmental protection and management during 2018.

According to a release, those looking to apply for the awards should have completed 18 years of age.

Applications may be collected from the office of Director, Department of Environment, situated on the ground floor of Panagal building at Saidapet between 10 am and 5 pm on all working days from February 15 to April 10.

They may also be downloaded from the department website www.environment.tn.nic.in. Filled-in applications should be sent in six copies with a demand draft of `100 drawn in favour of ‘Director, Department of Environment, Chennai-15’ along with three passport-size photographs, the release said. The last date for sending applications is April 15.