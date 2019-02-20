Biker knocks down, kills pedestrian

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 54-year-old pedestrian was killed after a motorbike knocked him down and fled from the spot at Sholinganallur on Monday night.

Police said Azhagesan (54) from Ezhil Nagar in Kannagi Nagar was walking down the Old Mahabalipuram Road, Sholinganallur when the accident happened.

“When Azhagesan was near the Aavin company, around 8.15 pm, an unidentified motorbike knocked down the man and fled the spot. Azhagesan sustained head injuries,” said a police officer. The passers-by took him to the Royapettah Government Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

A hit-and-run case has been registered and CCTV footages retrieved from the locality are being combed to identify the vehicle. The Guindy traffic investigation police have registered a case and further investigations are on.