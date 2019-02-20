Chennai man orders food on Swiggy, shocked to see delivery boy leaving from Rajasthan

By Online Desk

Thanks to the advent of food delivery apps, getting food delivered at home within minutes is now just a tap away. Even if the delivery boy is thousands of kilometres from your home, as a Chennai man recently discovered.

In what appears to be a technical glitch, a customer was shocked to see his food getting delivered from Rajasthan to Chennai in just 12 minutes.

Amused by the bug, Bhargav Rajan wrote to Swiggy India on Twitter saying, "Wow @swiggy_in what are you driving?"

In a swift reply, Swiggy Cares said, "This seems to be the work of God of mischief Loki. In all seriousness, we have highlighted this issue and taken it very seriously and are actively working on to avoid such mishaps in the future. Thank you for bringing this to light for us Hyperion."

The screenshot triggered the funny bones of Twitterati, who came up with some really hilarious replies to the post. While one Twitter user asked if the delivery person is the Iron Man, others wondered if the company has tied up with ISRO for the rocket speed delivery.

One user wrote that Swiggy's delivery from North to South India for just Rs 138 shows their determination to deliver the goods come what may. Replying to which, Swiggy said, "We will fly to the moon and back for our customers! #Anythingforourcustomers" with a dog flying gif. Its reply is winning praises on the internet.

Here are some of the humorous replies from Twitterati. We warn you that your stomach might hurt from laughing.

12 mins to travel from Rajasthan to Bangalore Is that Iron Man? — Joel James (@Joel_James) February 19, 2019

Someone wanted to know if Swiggy can deliver momos from Nepal.

@swiggy_in @SwiggyCares I love momos.. I m staying in Banglore..I want home made momos from NEPAL.. Can I get it from there plzzz???? — KRANTIRANJAN N (@whokranti) February 19, 2019

Can't be the new Vande Bharat Express — XhakaPramukh‏‎‎(@bmwonthenet) February 18, 2019

All the Superstar fans unite!

It's only possible when "RAJNIKANTH" is driving. — (@LYCHNOBITE_ASHU) February 18, 2019

Foodie level 10000!!

My Permanent residence is in Rajasthan and I am here in Mumbai for now, if (swiggy)you have started any such service (state to state delivery) let me know yeah.. Just wanted to order from favorite restaurant back there — JRabari (@JRabari2) February 19, 2019

Hey Swiggy, will you be our valentine?

Hey Chandan! We love you too. All you need to be happy is love and food. And see here, we are offering you both. Loads of love sent across in a box of delectable food.



Swiggy sure knows to make our tummy as well as heart happy. Happy Swiggying!