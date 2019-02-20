Home Cities Chennai

DMDK plays hardball, PMK sets 10 conditions

After days of anticipation, the ruling AIADMK on Tuesday inked poll pacts with BJP and PMK, allocating five and seven seats (and a Rajya Sabha ticket) to the parties respectively.

Published: 20th February 2019 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Piyush Goyal meets DMDK founder Vijyakanth as part of alliance talks in Chennai on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After days of anticipation, the ruling AIADMK on Tuesday inked poll pacts with BJP and PMK, allocating five and seven seats (and a Rajya Sabha ticket) to the parties respectively. However, due to hard bargaining by Vijayakanth’s DMDK, the alliance with that party could not announced on Tuesday. 

Sources said the DMDK initially wanted nine Lok Sabha seats and one RS seat or at least as many seats as the PMK. However, the AIADMK was only willing to go up to three seats given DMDK’s performance in the 2016 Assembly elections as well as the splits that occurred within the party two years ago. BJP leaders led by Union Minister Piyush Goyal, in-charge of polls for BJP in the State, visited Vijayakanth’s Virugambakkam residence in the evening but talks reportedly reached a stalemate. BJP sources said talks would continue in the coming days.  

While the BJP has forged an alliance with the AIADMK after 15 years, PMK is joining hands with the AIADMK after 10 years. 

PMK, which fought the 2016 Assembly polls on its own, had vowed not to align with the Dravidian parties. Till recently, the party’s founder S Ramadoss and his son Anbumani Ramadoss have sharply criticised the ruling party. 

Addressing a press conference after signing the alliance agreement, the senior Ramadoss said his party had put forth 10 demands for aligning with AIADMK for LS polls. The conditions included conducting caste-wise census, release of seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, announcing Cauvery delta area as protected agri zone, closing down of sand quarries, closure of TASMAC shops in a phased manner, implementing old pension scheme for the government employees and teachers, waiver of crop loans given to farmers through the cooperative banks and exempting Tamil Nadu from NEET examination. 

Later, in a statement, Ramadoss justified his party’s decision to align with the AIADMK. He said though the party had taken a decision not to align with the Dravidian parties, the views of party functionaries that PMK should have strong presence in the Parliament to voice the issues of Tamil Nadu were considered. 

Meanwhile, MLA Thameemun Ansari, who heads Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi and won on the Two Leaves symbol, resented the AIADMK’s decision to align with the BJP. He said his party’s high-level meeting next week would decide the next course of action. MLA and actor S Karunas, of the Mukkulathor Pulippadai, who also won on Two Leaves symbol, condemned the AIADMK-BJP alliance.

BJP to get one RS seat, PT may fight from Tenkasi

Sources said AIADMK had also agreed to give the BJP one Rajya Sabha seat, which probably could be given to BJP national secretary H Raja. Significantly, the firebrand Raja has been keeping a low-profile ever since the alliance talks begin. However, there are rumours that the AIADMK had requested the BJP not to field Raja in the Lok Sabha elections. BJP sources said IJK has not been given any seat this time but AC Shanmugam’s New Justice Party might get one seat. Puthiya Thamizhagam president K Krishnasamy may contest on the Two Leaves symbol from Tenkasi

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama Fallout? Pak national murdered in Jaipur jail, says senior cop
IPL 2019: TNIE Analysis of schedule for the first two weeks..
Gallery
Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who have allegedly been caught in a sting operation for agreeing to promote the agenda of parties on social media platforms in exchange for money. (Photo | Agencies)
Sunny Leone to Sonu Sood: Check out the list of Bollywood stars caught in 'Operation Karaoke'
Devotees get ready to offer Pongala at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Pongala begins brewing at Thiruvananthapuram's Attukal temple, devotees line city streets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp