DMK, Congress to declare poll tie up today?

As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, battle lines are clearly drawn as the two main groups have chosen their alliance partners for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Published: 20th February 2019 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

Now that the AIADMK-BJP tie-up is official, it is the turn of the DMK-Congress alliance to become public. The announcement is expected to be made at the DMK headquarters on Wednesday, according to Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K S Alagiri. 

Sources said Rajya Sabha member M K Kanimozhi had conducted talks with Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other leaders at his house in New Delhi for the last two days. 

Sources said Rajya Sabha member M K Kanimozhi had conducted talks with Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other leaders at his house in New Delhi for the last two days.

While the DMK leaders have remained tight-lipped about this development, Alagiri and a few Congress leaders confirmed on Tuesday that alliance had been clinched and seat-sharing finalised. Announcement in this regard would be made at Anna Arivalayam on Wednesday.  Sources said Congress had been allotted 10-12 seats, including Puducherry. However, just like the DMDK in the AIADMK-BJP alliance, the seat-sharing talks with other allies in the

DMK-led camp are yet to be held. DMK sources told Express that no talks had begun regarding seat-sharing with the other allies, but they were given an idea about how many seats they could expect. The other parties in the DMK-led alliance are MDMK, CPI, CPM, VCK,  Manithaneya Makkal Katchi and Kongu Nadu Desiya Makkal Katchi.

It is also strongly believed that DMK may rope in the Congress splinter Tamil Manila Congress in order to strengthen the alliance. Sources said this too may be finalised on Wednesday.

