Don’t raze Todhunter Nagar complex until further orders: HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has extended its interim order restraining the authorities from demolishing the housing board residential complex at Todhunter Nagar at Saidapet, until further orders.

A division bench of Justices TS Sivagnanam and N Bhavani Subaroyan passed the interim order while reserving their orders on a batch of pleas moved by the residents.

The issue pertains to proceedings initiated by housing board authorities to demolish the residential complex, as PWD declared it as unfit for accommodation.

Assailing the move, the residents moved the high court. Dismissing their pleas, a single judge of the court permitted the authorities to carry on with the demolition. Aggrieved, the residents moved the present appeal and the division bench granted the relief.