PMK joined hands with AIADMK without concern about interest of people: Stalin

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

VELLORE: Even as the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), which had been a vocal critic of both AIADMK and DMK alike until the recent past, inked a pact with the ruling AIADMK for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, DMK president MK Stalin strongly criticised PMK leader Dr S Ramadoss for entering into an electoral truck “without concern about the interests of the people or the nation.”

Addressing a gathering at Agaramserry near Ambur, during the grama sabha meeting on Tuesday, he said Ramadoss had inked the pact with AIADMK soon after a ferocious attack on the party in his recent book-Kazhagathin Kathai.

“Not only did he write about Edappadi (Chief Minister), but also written about the corrupt activities of (late Chief Minister) Jayalalithaa. Ramadoss has written about the size of the wealth amassed and the wrong doings by the ministers,” he noted.

While Ramadoss, seeking to explain the rationale behind the decision to enter into electoral truck with AIADMK, said that he had made a small compromise, in his stated position of not forging alliance with either of the Dravidian majors, only to further the interests of the State, Stalin sharpened the attack on the alliance saying it was aimed at money. “They (PMK) have joined the (AIADMK) alliance without worrying about either the people or the country but concerned about only money.”

“Unlike the AIADMK-BJP-PMK alliance, the DMK-led alliance is not forged for the time being, but to resolve the issues afflicting the people of the country,” he said.

Pointing out that Ramadoss had joined AIADMK alliance soon after publishing a book, Kazhagathin Kathai, enlisting the corruption indulged in by the AIADMK, Stalin asked “didn’t the big man have shame’ or self-respect.”

“The deal is not about seven (Lok Sabha) seats and one Rajya Sabha seat but beyond that; everything will come out soon,” he said.

Stalin also recalled the rout PMK had suffered in the Lok Sabha polls in 2009 when it contested onboard the AIADMK alliance. “You can see what is going to happen after the polls get over,” the DMK chief stated.