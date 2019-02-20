Power cut tomorrow for maintenance work

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For carrying out maintenance work, power supply will be suspended on Thursday from 9 am to 5 pm in these areas: Tiruvanmiyur and Indira Nagar: 3rd and 4th Avenue Indira Nagar, 3 rd , 21st to 24th, 28th and 29th Cross street Indira Nagar, CPWD quarters, 4th main Road, Indira Nagar.

Neelankarai: Kohinoor complex, Rajendran complex and Rajendra garden, Pandian Nagar, Bismillah Nagar, Ibrahim st, ECR and Vettuvankeni Main Road, Raja Nagar, Teachers colony, Workers Estate.

Adyar: 2nd, 3rd, 4th Main Road, 1st, 2nd, 3rd Canal Cross Road, 4th Cross Road, Crescent Avenue Road, Canal Bank Road.

Kottivakkam: KK Road, Bharathi Avenue, Kaveri Nagar, Kuppam Beach Road, 1st to 3rd st AGS colony, 1 st to 21 st st Venkateswara Nagar, New colony, Palkalai Nagar, Kottivakkam kuppam, Thulakkathamman st, ECR Road.

Besant Nagar: Gangai st, Arundale Bach Road, Appar st, Mahalakshmi st, Rukmani st, Pari st, Coastal Road, 29th st, Thirumurugan st, Kaveri st, 7th avenue, Ashtalakshmi Garden (1st to 3rd st), Thideer Nagar, Odaiman Nagar, Pandiamman Koil st.