Practice of ‘encouraging’ illegal encroachments draws ire of Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has deprecated the practice of allowing an encroacher to file an application under Section 113-C of the TN Town and Country Planning Act, to maintain an illegal construction.

The bench of Justices M Venugopal and S Vaidyanathan made the observation while disposing of a contempt application and a writ petition for and against construction in Avadi in Vilinjambakkam village on February 6 last.

While J Jothi filed the writ petition to regularise his building under Section 113-C of the Act, C Prabakaran sought to punish the Housing and Urban Development secretary and the CMDA member-secretary and the Avadi Municipality Commissioner, for not implementing an order dated March 23, 2016, against the building in question.

The bench noted that on the basis of this section, the State government had passed two GOs on June 22, 2017, giving exemption in respect of development of certain buildings. A close scrutiny of the GOs would reveal that the conditions laid down thereunder to regularise illegal constructions for the benefit of the exchequer and for their vested interest, will not sub-serve its purpose, as the intention to provide setback area to a building is to ensure that in case of fire or any emergency, the ambulance or any other rescue vehicle should easily pass through the passage to safeguard the affected persons. Such a stipulation is absent in the GOs. Both the GOs were also under challenge before this court.

When the government had issued 62 GOs based on the insertion of Section 113-A of the Act between July 1, 1987 to January 29, 1988, granting exemption to a large number of buildings in total disregard and in contravention of the provisions of the Act, all the 62 orders had been set aside by the Supreme Court (though ‘one time measure’ was held to be valid).

The insertion of this section and the subsequent GOs appear to be a helping hand only to encroachers, who, at a later point of time, would daringly say that though they had encroached the land, park, Odai, OSR, etc., they are entitled to regularisation. The Government, while issuing such guidelines, should ensure that the land, park, Odai, OSR (open space reservation), etc., are protected with utmost care and it should also take strict measures to curtail the encroachers with an iron hand.

Looking at any angle, it can be said that the insertion of Section 113-C is violative of the decision of the Apex Court and on that score, the two GOs have to be struck down/scrapped, in view of the fact that they are completely in violation of the decision of the Apex Court, which had considered the grant of regularisation as a one-time measure only. The government also seems to be encouraging illegal encroachments and unauthorized constructions, as a close reading of the Report No.8 of 2017 of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India would reveal that the Corporation of Chennai is solely responsible for such encroachments in all places, the bench pointed out.

Can’t hold inquiry at my office: Murugan

Chennai: Taking objection to Internal Complaints Committee chairperson coming to his office and holding enquiry, S Murugan, joint director of DVAC, has moved the Madras High Court, to restrain her from doing so, in connection with a sexual harassment plaint by a woman SP.