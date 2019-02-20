Public exam plan for classes 5, 8 draws flak

Samuel Merigala By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government’s plan to introduce public exams for classes 5 and 8 has come under fire from teachers, parents and educationists who claim that this will unnecessarily burden students and will have other adverse psychological effects during their developmental stages.

A top official in the Directorate of School Education said that consultations with stakeholders were on over this move. “The State government is pushing this move to comply with the Ministry of Human Resource Development guidelines,” the official said, indicating that students of classes 5 and 8 could face board exams from this April itself.

With barely a month left for annual examinations, these developments have shocked parents. “The concept of public exams at the higher secondary level itself is not needed and the government’s sudden plan to introduce public exams for classes 5 and 8 is shocking. It will burden children and psychologically affect them at a tender age,” said Allen J Freddy, a professor and father of a class 5 student.

Observing how educational system has become extremely competitive from kindergarten, K Bhuvana, grandmother of a kindergarten student, said this move would only make it worse. “Parents of my granddaughter’s classmates have formed a WhatsApp group where there are multiple discussions about tests and assignments. This unhealthy trend will only get worse if a public exam is instituted at the primary level,” she said.

Will students be detained?

In addition to the burden, the introduction of public exams will allow schools to detain students based on performance. However, the Directorate of School Education was non-committal about whether students who fail in these public exams will be detained or not.

The Union Government had recently amended the Right to Education Act to allow schools to detain students in any class based on his/her performance.

P K Ilamaran, president of the TN Teachers Association, also voiced concern over detention of students that the public exams could bring about. “Having public exams is fine but students should not be detained as it will result in dropouts,” he said.