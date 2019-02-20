Silk sarees ruined, courier company Blue Dart told to pay over Rs 1 Lakh

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A consumer forum has directed a courier firm Blue Dart to pay a compensation of Rs 1,02,510 to a textile company for damaging silk sarees during transit to Hyderabad. In its complaint, S Rajamanicka Mudaliar Textiles, Kancheepuram, submitted that the company was in the business of manufacturing handloom cotton sarees and dress materials.

In March 2016, it had booked 42 fancy and handloom sarees worth Rs 1,12,000 with the courier company to supply to one of its customers at Hyderabad. However, 40 sarees were damaged by a chemical leak during the transit. As a result, the customer in Hyderabad refused to accept the shipment since it was damaged and the consignment was returned to Kancheepuram.

Finding that the courier company had damaged 40 sarees worth Rs 72,510, the textiles sought compensation and filed a complaint before the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Chengalpattu.

The courier company submitted that the complainant has been carrying on commercial activities. Hence, the case does not come under the purview of the Consumer Protection Act.

However, the forum, presided by J Justin David, reasoned there was no buyer-seller relationship between the courier company and the manufacturer. Thus, the argument made by the courier firm is not sustainable.

The forum in a recent order observed that the courier firm failed in its duty to deliver the sarees safely. It directed the firm to pay a compensation of Rs 1,02,510.

Chemical leak during transit to Hyderabad

In March 2016, the textile firm had booked 42 fancy and handloom sarees worth `1,12,000 with the courier company to supply to a customer at Hyderabad. However, 40 sarees were damaged by a chemical leak during the transit