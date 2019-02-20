Home Cities Chennai

Single judge order to Dr Ambedkar Law University staff stayed

A bench of Justices K K Sasidharan and PD Audikesavalu passed the reversion order on an  appeal by the law university challenging the single judge’s order dated February 1.

Published: 20th February 2019 06:01 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After extracting an unconditional apology from the Registrar in-charge of Dr Ambedkar Law University in connection with a service matter, the Madras High Court has reversed its order and stayed the operation of a single judge’s order directing all teaching staff of the university to file sworn-affidavits explaining their terms of appointment in connection with an alleged recruitment scam.

Originally, as directed earlier by the bench, Jayanthi Krishnamoorthy, Registrar in-charge of the university, appeared before the bench and tendered an unconditional apology for her alleged remarks against a single judge in the service matter.

While passing interim orders on a writ petition from D Shankar to reinstate him as Registrar of law university, Justice Subramaniam had impleaded all the 33 professors and lecturers, including UGC and T S N Sastry, who had retired as Professor of Law in 2010, as party-respondents in the case.

Dr Ambedkar Law University Madras High Court

