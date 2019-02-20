Single judge order to Dr Ambedkar Law University staff stayed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After extracting an unconditional apology from the Registrar in-charge of Dr Ambedkar Law University in connection with a service matter, the Madras High Court has reversed its order and stayed the operation of a single judge’s order directing all teaching staff of the university to file sworn-affidavits explaining their terms of appointment in connection with an alleged recruitment scam.

A bench of Justices K K Sasidharan and PD Audikesavalu passed the reversion order on an appeal by the law university challenging the single judge’s order dated February 1.

Originally, as directed earlier by the bench, Jayanthi Krishnamoorthy, Registrar in-charge of the university, appeared before the bench and tendered an unconditional apology for her alleged remarks against a single judge in the service matter.

While passing interim orders on a writ petition from D Shankar to reinstate him as Registrar of law university, Justice Subramaniam had impleaded all the 33 professors and lecturers, including UGC and T S N Sastry, who had retired as Professor of Law in 2010, as party-respondents in the case.