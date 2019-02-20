Home Cities Chennai

Teacher arrested for molesting teen student

A 32-year-old teacher of a private school was arrested on Tuesday on charges of molesting a Class 9 girl student. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old teacher of a private school was arrested on Tuesday on charges of molesting a Class 9 girl student. Police said the girl had complained that Arun Kumar, who worked as a computer science teacher, touched her inappropriately and kissed her on Friday. 

“She disclosed the matter to her parents on Sunday when they asked her to complete her school homework. She started crying suddenly... and when asked, told them what happened in school,” said a police officer investigating the case.

The girl’s father lodged a complaint on Sunday in an All-Women Police Station and the police arrested Arun Kumar on Monday night. 

The teacher has been booked under Section 8 of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, (physical contact without penetration) and has been remanded under judicial custody. Further investigations are on.

