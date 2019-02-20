Home Cities Chennai

Chennai teacher attacked for defending girl from harassers

Four alumni of a government school were arrested on Monday for allegedly attacking a teacher who confronted them for teasing a girl on Saturday at Tiruvallur.

Published: 20th February 2019 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four alumni of a government school were arrested on Monday for allegedly attacking a teacher who confronted them for teasing a girl on Saturday at Tiruvallur. The police said the incident took place on Saturday and the arrest was made on Monday.

Paramanantham (42), a resident of Annanur near Avadi, is working as a chemistry teacher for higher secondary students at a government school at Kadambathur in Tiruvallur.

“On Saturday evening, he was walking towards the Kadambathur railway station when four youth intercepted him and attacked him with hockey sticks and cricket bats. The four youngsters had covered their faces with handkerchiefs, according to eyewitnesses,” said a police officer. The incident happened in full public view and when the passers-by came to the rescue of the man, the attackers fled. Paramanantham was taken to the Thiruvallur GH. The Kadambathur police registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspects.

On Monday, the police arrested Koteeswaran (21) a resident of Egattur; Subash (21) a resident of Kadambathur; Mohanraj (19) and Akash (19). 

“Preliminary inquiries revealed that Koteeswaran and Subash graduated from the same school in 2015 and Mohanraj and Akash in 2017. They would often visit the school. On Saturday, Paramanantham confronted the young men after they were trying to tease a girl who was walking towards the school,” said a police officer. All four were remanded in judicial custody.

