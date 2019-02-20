Telephone exchange ‘scam’: Wait for some more time, CBI told

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has asked CBI to wait for some more time in the matter relating to the multi-crore telephone exchange scam case. When the case earlier came up before the Special Court for CBI case, in which former union minister Dayanidhi Maran and his elder brother Kalanidhi Maran are the prime accused, the court had asked the prosecution to wait for some more time.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh passed the oral instruction on a plea moved by Maran brothers and other accused challenging the charges framed against them by R Vasanthi, XIV additional judge for CBI cases. They alleged that the judge had failed to follow the guidelines framed by the court, while framing the charges in the case.

On January 30, Vasanthi had framed the charges against the accused under sections 120(B) (criminal conspiracy) read with 409 (criminal breach of trust), 467, 471 and 477 of IPC and sections 13(2) read with 13 (1)(c) and 13(1)(d) of PC Act.

During the hearing before the trial court, Dayanidhi Maran appeared in person and submitted that the entire case has been politically motivated and that the CBI had no material evidence to prove that he abused his powers as a minister.

Similarly, Kalanidhi Maran also told the court that in the charge sheet, running to several thousands of pages, there was not a single mention of his name and that he was dragged in the case only because he happened to be the brother of Dayanidhi Maran.