Toddler electrocuted at marriage hall

A three-year-old boy was electrocuted at a marriage hall in Kancheepuram where he had  accompanied his father, a cook.

Published: 20th February 2019 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 06:44 AM

By Express News Service

Mohammed Nasik (29), a resident of Pulianthope, had gone to Padappai at Kancheepuram, with his wife Raheena and three-year-old son Mohammed Iman on Monday evening. On Tuesday morning at around 4 am, Nasik started cooking and his wife Raheena was helping. Their son was playing around,” said a police officer.

A few minutes later, they heard cries of the child. When they ran to the spot, they found the Imam unconscious. “Iman had touched a hanging decoration light. It had a defective connection, so when Iman touched it, he received a shock,” said a police officer. He was rushed to a private hospital nearby, where he was declared dead on arrival. His body was sent to the Chengalpattu GH for post-mortem.
Manimangalam police registered a case and are investigating.

Gold, `40k stolen from locked house
Chennai: Around six sovereigns of gold jewellery and `40,000 in cash went missing from a locked house at Thirumullaivoyal. The incident came to light on Monday evening, when the owner of the house, Sekar, a building contractor, returned home with his family after a vacation in Singapore.”The family returned on Monday only to find the locks of the front door broken and the valuables missing,” said a police source.

49 Tamils rescued from Malaysia

Chennai: A total of 49 Tamil employees who were detained at the immigration detention camp in Malaysia have been released following the efforts of the Indian Embassy there. They will reach Chennai on Wednesday. Sources said action was taken after DMK leader MK Kanimozhi took up the issue with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. 

Youth hit by cricket ball, dies

Chennai: A 21-year-old college student died after he was hit by a ball in the chest while playing cricket with his friends at Guduvanchery. According to the police, R Srinivasan of Sriperumbudur was a final year BCom student at a private college in Chromepet. On Sunday evening, he was playing with his friends at Adhanur Eri. He received a blow to his chest while batting and collapsed, said the police. A case has been filed.

Man drowns at Bessy beach

Chennai: A 29-year-old man drowned in sea at Besant Nagar on Tuesday. Jagannathan, a native of Uraiyur in Tiruchy district, who was staying in Guindy and working in a private firm, went to Besant Nagar along with friends. “While they were swimming around 4 pm, Jagannathan was pulled in by a giant wave. Though he was pulled out by fishermen, he had consumed a lot of water and died.

