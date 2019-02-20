Home Cities Chennai

With just 5 seats, BJP made a junior partner

Published: 20th February 2019 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: While forging an alliance with the BJP, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami sought to dent the criticism of playing second fiddle to the ruling party at the Centre, by allotting just five seats, making it a junior partner. 

However, one of the problems the alliance will have to face is the anti-BJP mood in Tamil Nadu over issues such as the proposed dam on Mekedatu, Mullaiperiyar and NEET.

Political analyst Tharasu Shyam, offered a take contrary to that of other analysts. He pointed to the anti-incumbency factor that could go against the AIADMK and the possible dissatisfaction in the Congress because it would want more seats than the DMK could offer.

“So, the situation is a big advantage to  T T V Dhinakaran because the votes against AIADMK will not go to DMK but to the AMMK.”

