Youth roaming in burqa on Chennai's roads lands in police custody

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old ITI student who was wearing a burqa and roaming near the Marina beach on Tuesday landed in trouble after the people suspected him to a robber and handed over him to the police. Much to their amusement, police said the student told them that he was doing it as part of a bet with his friend.

On Tuesday evening, the people near Marina beach on Kamarajar Salai found a man wearing a burkha walking around suspiciously. "They identified it was a man from his shoes, " said a police source.

Suspecting him to a chain snatcher, the people in the area apprehended him and handed him over to the Ice House police.

During inquiry, the youth had told police that he had a bet with a girl who challenged him to wear a burkha and walk from Royapettah to Marina.

Police said they let him off with a warning after and enquiry.