11 bonded labourers rescued from brick kilns in Kancheepuram

A total of 11 bonded labourers including five kids were rescued on Wednesday from the brick kilns at Paalur in Kancheepuram district.

By Express News Service

According to the revenue officials, a complaint was received from one of the workers, who escaped from the clutches of the owners and brought the issue to the attention of the Collectorate officials.

Consequently, a surprise raid was conducted by Chengalpet Revenue District Officer D Muthuvadivel at the brick kilns and 11 bonded labourers were rescued and brought to the Collectorate.

The revenue officials also said that two families hailing from Vengai village near Dindivanam, who had to repay their debts, were brought by the owner Sathish to work in the brick  kilns.

M Raja, an advocate, who was instrumental in rescuing the bonded labourers, said the workers had been in the kilns for the past two months and most of them were working beyond 15  hours on a daily basis.  

All the rescued were provided with the release certificates by the revenue officials. The police have registered a  case against Sathish who is on the run, said Raja.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp