Chennai: 22-year-old student run over by lorry

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old college student died after a lorry ran over him near Nagalkeni on Tuesday evening. Police said Prasanna Kumar (22) of Mettu street at Anakaputhur was studying first year MSc, in a private college. On Tuesday evening, he was returning home after college in a bike.

When he was near Nagalkeni, he attempted to overtake a trailer-lorry. In the process, he hit the wheel, slipped and fell on the road. The lorry ran over him, a police officer said.

Prasanna Kumar died on the spot and passers-by sent the body to Government Hospital, Chromepet. The lorry driver Rajendran (38) from Panruti in Cuddalore was arrested.