Five get RI for bid to grab land, owner’s suicide

CHENNAI: Two advocates and three others were sentenced to five years’ imprisonment by a trial court after a 57-year-old man torched himself when the five accused tried to grab his land. Asokan K Jayaraman, a resident of Sastry Nagar in Adyar, was living in a thatched house in the land provided by the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board with his wife and two daughters when it got damaged during the 2015 floods that hit Chennai.

As a result, Jayaraman decided to construct a concrete house on the piece of land. In November 2016, advocates R Tulasiraman and R Suresh, along with Sathya, Praveenkumar and Murali, threatened Jayaraman and his family members and wanted the piece of land to be transferred to their names.

Tulasiraman and Suresh went a step further by thrashing the family members. Jayaraman, unable to bear the shame, came out of his house and doused himself in kerosene and set himself on fire. The magistrate recorded his statement at the hospital where the victim succumbed to injuries. The Sastry Nagar police registered a case under section 306 for abetment of suicide.

Principal District Judge Subha Devi of City Civil and Session Court observed that the charges framed against the accused had been proved beyond reasonable doubt and sentenced all five to five years’ rigorous imprisonment and slapped them with a fine of `1,000.