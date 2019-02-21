Alert driver helps avert fire at Chennai airport

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The presence of mind of an alert driver helped avert a fire incident at Chennai airport on Wednesday when a Tata Ace vehicle fitted with a generator, caught fire.

The vehicle was attached to the aircraft and after completion of work at Bay number 55, was proceeding towards the vehicular lane when the driver noticed smoke billowing out from the engine, said a senior Chennai airport official. Immediately, he got out and pushed it manually with the help of other staff to a safe area and tried to douse the fire with the help of a portable fire extinguisher.

The fire control department was also intimated. The incident occurred at 3.25 pm and the fire was put out as soon as the fire engine reached the spot. No aircraft movement was affected, the official said.