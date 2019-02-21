Anna University to get SAIF for high-end research

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anna University will soon get a Sophisticated Analytical Instrument Facility (SAIF), which will have high end-equipment to boost research activities in the Institute, said M K Surappa, Vice Chancellor of the varsity.

Surappa told Express that Anna University is one of the four institutes in the country that have been selected by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) for the establishment of SAIF.

“We had sent a proposal to set up SAIF in our institute which has been selected by DST. After completing the necessary procedure, the DST will sanction at least Rs 125 crore for the project,” he said. The SAIF unit will immensely benefit the researchers and encourage research work in the university. “Along with our students, researchers from outside can also use the facility,” said Surappa. He also added that work on the project will start immediately after they receive the funds.

The DST provides facilities of sophisticated analytical instruments to researchers through its SAIF programme so that the non-availability of these instruments in their institutes may not come in the way of scientists in pursuing research and development activities. Mostly, high-end equipment such as thermal analyser and scanning electron microscope, which are normally not available at many academic institutions due to their high cost, will be procured and kept at the SAIF unit.

With such a facility, the researchers will be able to keep pace with developments taking place globally. There are around 18 SAIF centres across the country, including one at IIT-Madras. The unit provides services of facilities of sophisticated analytical instruments to scientists and academicians from research laboratories and industries, to enable them to carry out their research work without any hindrance.