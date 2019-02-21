Chennai Metro’s per km fare is lowest: CMRL

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In response to a CE article titled ‘An Un‘fare’ Ride’ published on February 18, Chennai Metro Rail has stated that its average fare per kilometre is Rs 2.5 which is the lowest when compared with Mumbai Metro, but on par with Bengaluru Metro.

A Chennai Metro Rail spokesman said that if the fare for the first 24 km is taken into account while comparing the four metros, Delhi Metro’s fare per kilometre is lowest and accounts for Rs 50, while that of Chennai and Bengaluru accounts for Rs 60. For Mumbai, the fare for the first 24 km is Rs 84, the highest among the four metros, as shared by Chennai Metro Rail.

Comparing its suburban first-class fare, CMRL said that the fare is on the higher end. The suburban first class fare is Rs 93 and when added with GST, it accounts to Rs 100, whereas Chennai Metro Rail fare is Rs 60 with air-conditioned services and other facilities like lifts and escalators.

“It is to be noted that the fares provided by CMRL are comparatively cheaper than the first class fare of Southern Railway Suburban fare,” the spokesman said.

Chennai Metro rail also said that several non-fare box schemes have been introduced by entering into contracts like sole advertising rights at Metro stations, trains, cafeteria, etc. One of the licensees had closed their existing shops and is coming up with different model due to their personal problem in connection with their partnership.

Several establishments namely a locker facility, Forex currency exchanges that have commenced their business operations at St. Thomas Mount, OTA, and Thirumangalam Metro stations as part of the non-fare box revenue models, clearly indicate that commercial establishments are on the rise at Metro stations contradictory to what is stated in print media, Chennai Metro Rail said in a statement.