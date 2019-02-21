Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Metro’s per km fare is lowest: CMRL

Comparing its suburban first-class fare, CMRL said that the fare is on the higher end.

Published: 21st February 2019 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Metro (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In response to a CE article titled ‘An Un‘fare’ Ride’ published on February 18, Chennai Metro Rail has stated that its average fare per kilometre is Rs 2.5 which is the lowest when compared with Mumbai Metro, but on par with Bengaluru Metro.

A Chennai Metro Rail spokesman said that if the fare for the first 24 km is taken into account while comparing the four metros, Delhi Metro’s fare per kilometre is lowest and accounts for Rs 50, while that of Chennai and Bengaluru accounts for Rs 60. For Mumbai, the fare for the first 24 km is Rs 84, the highest among the four metros, as shared by Chennai Metro Rail.

Comparing its suburban first-class fare, CMRL said that the fare is on the higher end. The suburban first class fare is Rs 93 and when added with GST, it accounts to Rs 100, whereas Chennai Metro Rail fare is Rs 60 with air-conditioned services and other facilities like lifts and escalators.

“It is to be noted that the fares provided by CMRL are comparatively cheaper than the first class fare of Southern Railway Suburban fare,” the spokesman said.

Chennai Metro rail also said that several non-fare box schemes have been introduced by entering into contracts like sole advertising rights at Metro stations, trains, cafeteria, etc. One of the licensees had closed their existing shops and is coming up with different model due to their personal problem in connection with their partnership.

Several establishments namely a locker facility, Forex currency exchanges that have commenced their business operations at St. Thomas Mount, OTA, and Thirumangalam Metro stations as part of the non-fare box revenue models, clearly indicate that commercial establishments are on the rise at Metro stations contradictory to what is stated in print media, Chennai Metro Rail said in a statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai Metro Rail metro prices CMRL

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp