Civic body steps up to clear playground 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a CE report on February 13, highlighting the sorry state of affairs at the Basin Elephant Gate Road children’s playground, authorities have cleared up the space.

Express had reported that damaged play equipment, lamp posts without bulbs and shards of glass had left the ground unusable for children and adults. The plastic tunnel leading to the slide was broken in two places, posing a threat of injury to children crawling their way to the slide. Alongside the pavement, shards of broken alcohol bottles, and even mirrors lined the stretch.

Garbage was cleared and lamp posts

were straightened  Martin Louis

The shards of glass along with other garbage that was found strewn in the ground where kids often came to play, has since been cleaned.

The lamp posts that were found leaning dangerously, posing a threat to visitors, have also been straightened back up into place.

However, the damage to the play equipment remains unattended.

Corporation officials are presently in talks with the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) officials after the latter had proposed to take over the piece of land for construction of tenements in the area.