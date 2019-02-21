Cops arrest founder of Namma Unavagam restaurant

Home Cities Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The sleuths of the Central Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested a man, who set up the Namma Unavagam restaurant in Chennai and allegedly cheated investors by promising huge profits.

Mohammad Kasim, a businessman, is alleged to have collected money from several people by convincing them that if they invested in his startup, they would only have to set up a stall where food would be provided from a centralised kitchen and 30 per cent of income would go to the investors. Officers said Kasim had collected between `1 lakh and `5 lakh, depending on the area, from people to start franchises. He reportedly told them that any money spent on setting up the stall would be repaid.

The launch of Namma Unavagam in June 2018 was preceded by a high-profile ad campaign. The restaurant had the tag-line of “Parambariya suvayin akshayapatratam”.  Advertisements said food would be given to the franchisees stalls. At the end of the day, any food remaining would be taken back and a refund would be given.

“Initially we received a profit of `40 for every `100 of food sold. He had set up his major kitchen in Vadapalani and from there he distributed food. For the first four months everything went well and I convinced some of my friends also to invest,” said Murugan, one of the investors. He lodged a complaint at the Chennai city Police Commissioner office three months ago. “As the investors incurred huge losses, they approached Kasim to give compensation. Initially Kasim promised to support them, but he didn’t provide any money. He also told the investors that 30 per cent of the income that he promised was what they made from their stalls and not the whole profit of the company,” said a police officer.

Following this, the investors approached the Police Commissioner and lodged a complaint. The petition was forwarded to the police team, but an FIR was not registered. 

On Sunday, another set of investors and cooks who worked at the main kitchen, numbering around 125, lodged a complaint with the Central Crime Branch which, in turn, registered an FIR on the charges including conspiracy and cheating. The police inquired and reportedly found that Kasim had cheated investors. They questioned and arrested him on Tuesday.

Police said their preliminary inquiries revealed that Kasim had collected more than `10 crore from the investors and allowed them to start at least 70 franchisees in city. As money poured in, the ambitious Kasim advertised the business in a big way. He gave hope to all his investors that soon he would be able to ensure they got 70 per cent of profit.

‘Didn’t share profits with franchisees’
After advertising the business in a big way, neither did Kasim share profits properly nor paid the cost encountered by each franchisee for the kitchen, utensils, appliances and accessories, police said

