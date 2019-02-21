Deep sea fishers get 4 Tuna Long Liners

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has flagged off four Tuna Long Liners-Cum-Gillnetters, built by Cochin Shipyard Limited at a total cost of Rs 3.20 crore, for diversifying trawl fishing from Palk Bay into deep sea fishing. He flagged off these deep sea fishing boats meant for fishermen in Ramanathapuram district, through video conferencing at the Secretariat.

Under the scheme, State government provides

Rs 56 lakh as grant and Rs 16 lakh as loan and Rs 8 lakh as investment by the beneficiary for building a tuna long liner at a total cost of Rs 80 lakh per unit.

Under the Fisheries Management for Sustainable Livelihood-II (FIMSUL-II), the Chief Minister presented 5 Watt hand-held wireless communication equipment (VHF sets) for fishermen having country boats and

25 Watt VHF boat sets to five fishermen.

Palaniswami also inaugurated projects completed at a cost of Rs 240.89 crore by the Water Resources Department and laid the foundation for new works to be carried out at a cost of Rs 532.98 crore. He also commissioned the co-generation power plants (each 15MW) established at Cheyyar Cooperative Sugar Mill (Rs 95.71 crore) and Anna Sugar Mill at Kurungulam village (Rs 115.72 crore).

Rs 78 crore infra boost for education

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday inaugurated projects worth Rs 77.94 crore in different colleges and universities across the State through video-conferencing, said a Higher Education department release said. The release said a government technical college was inaugurated at Uslampatti in Madurai district.

It has come up at a cost of Rs 10.69 crore. Similarly, facilities like new classrooms, hostel buildings laboratories and other utility buildings were inaugurated in different colleges and universities in various districts