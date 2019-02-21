Food notes to cook gramam style

KV Navya By

CHENNAI: D“Do you know the history of the place you are living in and the importance of it in our everyday lives? This was the question that drove me to start a restaurant that serves only organic Tamil food — Cookgramam,” says Devi Umapathi, owner of the restaurant. A social entrepreneur herself, Devi believes that success in social entrepreneurship also brings the element of contributing to society. In a tete-a-tete with City Express, Devi talks about her journey. Excerpts:

How did the organic journey begin?

I completed my undergraduate studies in engineering in Chennai in 2008 and pursued a degree in MBA at Norwegian business school in 2010. When I was in the UK, the people there spoke so much about the history of their places and I realised that though we have a rich history, not many of us are aware. I then read about it and particularly about food, which interested me a lot and I found the need to incorporate it in our daily lives. In 2014, I started G-Organics, a store that sells all organic products from native varieties of rice, millets to palm sugar.

How did the idea shift from a store to a restaurant?

In the beginning, I had many customers but half of them were clueless about how to cook delicious food with the organic produce. For example, traditional rice has to be soaked for four hours before it is cooked. In 2014, I started Cookgramam, so that they know how delicious organic food tastes and how they can cook it.

Are you the first one in the house to promote Tamil history?

My great grandfather was the Tamil teacher of CN Annadurai, former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Also, my mom grew up listening to stories from him and later, passed them on to me. My whole family has been rooted in Tamil culture for years now.

What are your favourite dishes from Cookgramam?

As I have a sweet tooth, I love the palm sugar karuppu kavuni rice halwa. It is both nutritious and tasty. Also, one has to try the millet flaxseed rice and the spicy millet garlic rice. They scream healthy!

Devi at home vs work.

I am mostly at work. To feel like home here, I often bring my kids. I bribe them with the seeraga samba rice biryani (laughs).

How do you unwind?

I go on vacations tri-monthly and explore local cuisines. Whenever I find the time, I interact with the farmers in nearby villages. Their lessons on organic food are refreshing.

What are the tips that you want to give to aspiring restaurateurs?

Hygiene and cleanliness translate into the success of your business. Your hotel kitchen should be as clean as the kitchen in your home and you must maintain transparency with business.

Your future plans?

In November, we opened a sweet and savoury snack counter in the restaurant and I plan to add more items. Also, we might open a branch of Cookgramam in OMR by next year.