Home Cities Chennai

For a better version of yourself

Listening to Chandramouli Venkatesan is an exercise in self-motivation.

Published: 21st February 2019 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Listening to Chandramouli Venkatesan is an exercise in self-motivation. Leadership skills, tools of career management, work-life balance are some of the topics he loves writing and talking about. The corporate veteran has 28-years of experience across different sectors in the Indian industry. He is currently the CEO of Pidilite Industries Limited. Prior to that, he was the MD of Cadbury from 2005 to 2016 where he enjoyed a variety of roles spanning marketing, HR and business leadership in India. 

Mumbai-based Chandramouli’s first book Catalyst which was published in February 2018 is a bestseller. It won the Crossword Award for the best book under Business & Management, and the Amazon award for the most popular book in non-fiction for 2018. The first book focused on the little influence work had on life when compared to what life had on work, and other areas of skills and management in an organisation. His second book Get Better at Getting better, published in January 2019, revolves around a similar philosophy.

The topics of these books are focussed to help people make the best use of their potential and thereby discover the secret of success. Mouli has done numerous speech assignments over the last three years on this and other topics. The 51-year-old had a three-year cross-functional stint as an HR professional during his tenure at Cadbury. 

His observation of employees and experiences snowballed into his latest work. “Like how marketing taught me brand value and innovation, human resources taught me to help employees become successful. The first assumption is the belief that if someone works hard then he or she will definitely become successful. The most important trait of successful people is their ability to continuously improve themselves, re-value their model of work and change for the better. This is the primary idea behind my ‘Get Better Model’. A model helps to develop a better strategy,” says Chandramouli, who holds a degree in MBA from XLRI. 

The second important factor for success in his book is age — getting better also depends on the phase of life. Quoting an example, he says, “I am a Tamilian. I was born in Tamil Nadu and moved to Ahmedabad when I was eight years old. Learning Gujarati came with ease. But now if you send me to Russia and ask me to learn the language, then it will be challenging.” His book talks about two strategies — prioritising success and deliberating success. Alongside, techniques for accomplishing success — success with yourself, success by leveraging others and success by making others better — are listed to make the process easier.

“I also have a video channel where I share videos on various content and it definitely makes an impact on the younger audience. However, the book gives you an opportunity to reflect because it is in your control. The future of self-help books is promising since more youngsters are career-driven with a positive and growth-oriented mindset,” he says. 

(The book will be launched on February 22 at 6 pm at Odyssey. The book is available on Amazon at `180.)

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp