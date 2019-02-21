Get the par-tea started

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ask any Chennaiite their favourite poison, and most would instantly say, a heady filter kaapi.

In a city that worships this hot drink, an outlet exclusively for ‘tea’totallers is a reason to celebrate. Situated in the bustling Anna Nagar neighbourhood, Chai Waale is a cosy, but no-frills hang out if you are looking for some chai pe charcha. Opened in December 2018, the 800 sqft space is compact with seating for 25 customers.

On a sunny Thursday noon, as we sip on ginger tea and let its aroma and flavour overpower us, the 24-year-old founder Vidur Maheswari tells us “The first outlet was launched at Sowcarpet in June 2018, this outlet in Anna Nagar is the flagship store. I wanted to explore the food and beverage industry since childhood. I wanted to cater to people of all strata without targeting a niche market.

The result of which is Chai Waale. Tea for pocket-friendly prices, multiple varieties and a hygienic environment. For the Sowcarpet outlet, we had a week-long complimentary tea tasting session during the launch. But, here we decided to have a flat 50 per cent offer on all the beverages for the first three weeks. Right now, we are offering a discount of 30 per cent. This is our way of reaching out to the consumers directly,” says Vidur, an ardent tea lover, who has a degree in business management.

For the ‘tea’totaller in you

There are 12 varieties of tea, eight types milkshakes and iced tea, and nine other milk beverages to choose from. You can opt to have your tea from three glass sizes — regular (100 ml), medium (180 ml) and large (250 ml). Apart from sugar, their add-on options include honey and jaggery. Among the highlights is the ‘chairman special tea’ made of herbs, chaat powder, ginger, honey and lemon. The crowd’s favourite is the ginger and lemon tea. The tea makers here have a set formula for preparation in terms of the usage of ingredients and the boiling temperature.

“We have eight employees. The tea powder is sourced from Assam and is freshly prepared in our kitchen. For home delivery, we have flasks of two sizes — 250 ml and 500 ml, which retain the heat for an hour. All the items on the menu have been tried and tasted. They’re limited in number and take lesser time for preparation and consumption. Our specialty is sulaimani and gol mirch tea,” says Vidur, as we look around the cafe and find a shelf stacked with kulhad tea cups in all sizes and shapes, especially sourced from West Bengal. Vidur wants to serve tea in the authentic mud cups eventually.

Tea-riffic plans

To spice up the menu, they’ve included quick bites like Maggi and sandwiches, which are prepared in-house. Poha is their latest addition. We recommend their grilled chilli cheese sandwich served with a tangy yet spicy green chutney. Brownies, puffs, buns, breads and samosas are sourced from a local bakery. Butter biscuits and khakhras can be bought as accompaniments. “I have hired two cooks from Kolkata to prepare the green chutney. We will be adding momo and Mumbai alu toast to our menu soon.

Considering there are several schools, colleges and academies, we are planning to roll out special offers for students. The peak hours are from 5 pm to 7 pm, and we’ve about 60 online orders a day. Expect a couple of outlets in Kellys and Ambattur soon. Our cloud kitchen and operating office is at Royapettah,” he adds.