Graduation day brings joy and cheer among St Peter’s College students 

Published: 21st February 2019 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

About 450 students graduated Debadatta Mallick

By Rinreichui Kashung
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The mood at St Peter’s College of engineering and technology was vibrant — students were seen gleefully posing for photographs along with their friends and family. The college celebrated its 8th Graduation day on Wednesday in its campus in Avadi. The celebration started with the arrival of the chief guest — Sudhindra Nath Panda, director of National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR). 

Dignitaries T Banumathi, chairperson; AR Murali Krishnan, director; Lasya T, trustee; P Partheeban, dean; Velan, principal of Ramakrishna Institute of Technology and S Selvan, principal of the college were robed and felicitated as part of the event. This was followed by an academic procession by the students and the college staffs. After the customary invocation ceremony, the declaration of the graduation ceremony was done by T Banumathi.  

Sudhindra Nath Panda congratulated the 450 graduates and stated that it was a proud moment for the entire college community. Addressing the audience, he said, “Education is fundamental for career growth and one should have a positive outlook towards life and seize all opportunities. Make good advantage of every situation, this will make you successful. One should constantly learn.” 
All 450 students were given degree certificates, the rank holders were awarded with medals. 

