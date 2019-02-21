Kodanad case: Relief for K V Sayan and Valayar Manoj

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Granting a brief respite to K V Sayan (37) and Valayar Manoj (42), both hailing from Thrissur, the main accused in the Kodanad estate dacoity and murder case, the Madras High Court has asked the police not to arrest them till Monday (February 25). Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan gave this direction when the criminal original petition from the duo came up for hearing on Wednesday.

The petition sought to quash an order, dated February 8 last, of the Sessions Judge in the Nilgiris cancelling the bail granted to them earlier. The charges against the duo were that they had, along with the deceased accused Kanagaraj and eight others, committed dacoity and murder in the house of former Chief Minister J Jayalalitha at the Kodanad estate on the intervening night of April 23 and 24, 2017.

While Sayan was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on June 6 and granted bail on September 9, 2017, Manoj was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on May 1 and released on bail on December 15, 2017.

While so, on January 11 this year, one Mathew Samuel, an investigative journalist, released a documentary containing interviews of the petitioners regarding the circumstances of the alleged crime at the estate.