MCQs to continue as one-mark questions for Plus 2 board exam

Published: 21st February 2019 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Education (DGE) has gone back on its decision to introduce ‘match the following’ and ‘fill in the blanks’ as one-mark questions in the upcoming Standard XII board examinations, according to an official in School Education Department.

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) will continue as one-mark questions this year. This comes following an outcry against the last-minute changes in the pattern that was announced last month. The DGE had uploaded a model question paper with match the following and fill in the blanks questions. This caused concern as students lacked practice when it came to attending these type of questions.  “Following requests from stakeholders to persist with MCQs, the DGE has decided to continue with the old pattern,” said the official, explaining that an official notification is yet to be sent out to schools regarding the decision.

This comes as a relief to schools who were left in the dark when the model question paper with the proposed changes were uploaded on the website. “We had to train students to attend these new question patterns and they were worried it might cost their cut-off dearly,” said the principal of a private school near Tambaram.  

