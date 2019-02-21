Home Cities Chennai

Order issued to hike reservation for sportspersons in Tamil Nadu government jobs

Orders to constitute a selection committee for category-II and category-II will be issued separately.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Giving effect to the announcement of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami hiking the reservation for meritorious sportspersons in identified posts in the State government and public sector undertakings (PSUs), the State government on Wednesday issued the GO along with guidelines for implementation.  

In his Independence Day speech last year, the Chief Minister announced that 2 per cent horizontal reservation would be provided for identified posts in government departments/public sector undertakings as per eligibility. Later, on October 16 last, he announced that the reservation would be hiked from 2 per cent to 3 per cent. 

The high-level committee, headed by Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan, met on January 3 and recommended the guidelines and modalities for sports achievements eligible for reservation in government and appointment as meritorious sportspersons in PSUs including applicability of eligibility criteria prescribed for the posts. Suitable amendments will be made to the Tamil Nadu Government Servants (Conditions of Service) Act, 2016 and Fundamental Rules accordingly.

 Public sector undertakings (PSUs) have also been instructed to adhere to the guidelines and modalities for appointment of eligible meritorious sportspersons. Orders to constitute a selection committee for category-II and category-II will be issued separately.

