Home Cities Chennai

Palli Kalvi Pathukappu Iyakkam releases education recommendations

The Palli Kalvi Pathukappu Iyakkam on Wednesday released a set of education recommendations for political parties to include in the manifestos ahead of the general elections.

Published: 21st February 2019 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Palli Kalvi Pathukappu Iyakkam on Wednesday released a set of education recommendations for political parties to include in the manifestos ahead of the general elections.
Speaking at the launch, PKPI president and renowned educationalist V Vasanthi Devi urged parties to bring educational reforms and asked the public to vote for a party only if they give enough importance to education.

“Political parties will give importance to education only if voters demand them. So reforms can only start from the public,” she said, urging the public not to lose hope if there aren’t immediate results. 
Some of the key recommendations include curbing domination of the private sector in school education, raising standard of teachers in government schools through monitoring and making schools on par with private education. 

“Private schools are not checked for RTE Act violations. If they are monitored closely and punished, around 70 percent of schools will be closed,” alleged Vasanthi Devi, claiming that authorities are willingly blind to violations. 

She also urged governments to implement the ruling of the Allahabad High Court which recommended that wards of all government employees must be admitted in government schools. “This will ensure that a significant amount of money is diverted toward the education sector by bureaucrats because their own children will be studying in government schools,” she said.

J Krishnamurthy, general secretary of the PKPI, pushed for State autonomy when it comes to education.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Palli Kalvi Pathukappu Iyakkam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp