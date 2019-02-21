Skullcandy’s new headphone is all about that bass

Rochana Mohan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Slipping on the headphones over your ears, pressing play, and drowning out the noise around you has never felt or sounded better. Skullcandy's latest headphone set, Venue, was launched in USA earlier this year and is now available at major electrical stores in Chennai.

These noise-cancelling headphones have three-features - an active noise cancellation (ANC) feature, a monitor mode, and a regular mode. The ANC button on the headphone allows the user to toggle between settings as they please. According to a marketing executive from Skullcandy, these headphones are perfect to use on public transport due to this feature.

"These are Skullcandy's first ever noise-cancelling headphones. Is is a major and key product that was introduced earlier this year. There are two colours - white and black, and the headphones retail for Rs 18,990 before tax," said the executive. The headphones, which have memory foam cushions, also have a two-year warranty, and come with an AUX wire if users do not want to use the wireless feature.

The ANC feature completely blocks out all sound, while the monitor mode ensures users are able to enjoy their music while staying aware of their surroundings. The headphones' bass is quite impressive, and allows for a full range of listening.

The headphones have a bluetooth feature, which allows for two devices to be paired up at a time. The built-in microphone also allows users to take calls, although audio is a little muffled. LED lights inform users of pairing and power.

With a 48-hour battery life in monitor mode and 24-hour battery life in ANC mode, the speaker also offers a 10-minute-long rapid charge option, which can last of five hours.

As the first pair of headphones to use the Tile app, users can locate their headphones anywhere in the city. However, this only works if the missing headphones are connected to another phone that has the Tile app installed.

The device costs Rs 18,990 before tax and is available in black and white. They can be bought at Skullcandy's website or any other e-retailer, as well as all major technology stores in Chennai.