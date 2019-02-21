Home Cities Chennai

Spastic Society to host quiz for children with disabilities

A scene from an edition of Quizabled held in Bengaluru by Seva-in-Action

By Rochana Mohan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first edition of Quizabled, a quiz for children with disabilities organised by the Spastic Society of Tamil Nadu (SPASTN) and Seva-in-Action, will be held on February 23 at SPASTN auditorium in Taramani.

Following three years of success celebrated by the Bengaluru-based NGO Seva-in-Action’s quiz competition of the same name, the Spastic Society will host a similar quiz, powered by Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd.

Around 22 special and inclusive schools will send 122 students to take part in the one-day event. The participants will take part in groups of two in one of three categories, based on their disability. Group A will have children with intellectual disabilities, Group B will have children with autism or cerebral palsy, and Group C will have children with visual and hearing disabilities.

“Although all the children are between classes six to eight, children with intellectual disabilities cannot be benchmarked into a certain class. The questions for them will be more thematic, for example, they will be given three pictures of fruit, and a picture of soap, and they have to find the odd one out,” explains Jayshree LV, director of SPASTN. Students with visual and hearing disabilities will be quizzed on current affairs, history, culture, science, business, sports, and entertainment.

Curated by the Bengaluru-based edutainment company Catalyst Quiz Corp, the questions will be altered based on the children’s disability, and Jayshree adds that the company was sensitised beforehand.

The prelims will be a written test, conducted by L&T Infotech, which will be followed by the finals. “It is important that the education community understands the potential of these children and  provide a higher quality of education. It’s not about capacity, it’s about the opportunity. It is important that we all give them the opportunity to bring out their fullest potential,” says Jayashree.

Quizabled will be held from 9 am to 4 pm at the SPASTN auditorium in Taramani on February 23. The event is not open to the public.

