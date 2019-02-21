Home Cities Chennai

Tamil Nadu preparing action plan on Climate Change for next five years

Vaan Island, 12 km off Tuticorin coast, was a perfect safe place for deep sea fishermen to take refuge from the rising waves due to rough seas or from cyclone.

Published: 21st February 2019 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vaan Island, 12 km off Tuticorin coast, was a perfect safe place for deep sea fishermen to take refuge from the rising waves due to rough seas or from cyclone. But, this safe refuge for fishermen is submerging due to erosion and bottom trawling by big mechanised boats using banned gears which completely sweep sea floor, depleting fish resources and causing damages to coral reefs.

However, there is hope as the State government intervention as part of climate change resilience by deploying 6,000 artificial reef modules of ferro cement and reinforcement steel has increased the land mass. IIT-Madras has been tapped and it has been studying the wave dynamics as a result the land mass has increased and the island is on the verge of being restored, says a State environment department official who is helping in the preparation of the second edition of State Action Plan on Climate Change.

This is what the State will be looking at as it prepares the revised State Action Plan with the technical support from German agency GIZ in the light of India’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) to United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the official said. The NDCs include 33 to 35 per cent emission reduction intensity per GDP, 40 per cent energy from non-fossil fuel source and achieving additional sequestration of 2.5-3 billion tonnes of CO2 from forests and trees by 2030.

The official said all State government departments are expected to have a climate change cell and already many departments are working in this regard. It is learnt that prior to setting up a climate cell, the State government is planning to train senior government officials on the aspects of climate change and how to mainstream these into urban planning. “We will be looking at strategies for the next five years,” the official said. It is learnt that the State government has sought data from the line department by February 22 and sought comments and suggestions by March 8, 2019 before preparing the final draft.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp