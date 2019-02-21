Home Cities Chennai

The humble parai stirs its way into mainstream art

When I was younger, the only place where I could learn to play the parai was in funerals. Everyone in my family played the instrument which is considered to be one of the oldest in the world.

Parai was once a male-dominated turf

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI: When I was younger, the only place where I could learn to play the parai was in funerals. Everyone in my family played the instrument which is considered to be one of the oldest in the world. I would accompany them, and when they took a break, I would replace them and that is how I learned the art,” says 40-something Manimaran, founder of Buddhar Kalaikuzhu, an art space formed in 2007 to preserve and spread parai attam across the world.

The instrument in ancient times was used for a multitude of reasons including announcements, as a warning signal, and during celebrations. But over the course of time, it was demarcated as an instrument to be used only during funeral processions. It wasn’t seen as a respectable art form. But now, things are looking up. Initiatives by such active collectives in the city have brought about a significant social change — parai attam is now recognised as an art form.“It has finally marched into art spaces in the city. Today’s generation can enroll themselves in parai attam classes, and boast that they are parai artistes without being discriminated and ostracised,” says Manimaran, painting a vivid picture about the scenario in the city.

Soul-stirring beats

The art form has taken a different dimension now — from movies, television reality shows and wedding celebrations to childbirth and cultural events, parai has become a regular feature. It has also given artistes more visibility.

“Post a picture with the parai in your hand or along with a parai artiste on Facebook, you will be flooded with likes and shares; artistes are also getting opportunities to travel to foreign countries and perform. While this is a positive change, we also have to look at the flip side — where a majority of multi-generational artistes who have been performing for decades haven’t gotten the avenue or the recognition,” he remarks.

The collective conducts lecture demonstrations in colleges and schools, and run training programmes and certificate courses. “The takers for the art form have increased. We even have students who are IT professionals who come to us to learn parai as a form of art therapy,” he says.
V Sasikumar, a parai artiste who was recently part of the Chennai Kalai Theru Vizha runs his own collective, Marabu Kalai Kuzhu. A former student of Manimaran, Sasi has been taking the art to remote parts of the state. “‘Asan’ (Manimaran), conducts a three-day training camp every year in Vedanthangal and Chennai, and I attended it about four years ago. Now, I have about 15 students under my wing,” he says.

Women in parai 

Parai attam, about a decade ago was also considered a male-dominated turf. But now, women are confidently thumping the drum.

One such woman who fought her way to learn the art is Aruna, a voice-over artiste-cum-parai artiste. “Usually it was the men who played the parai and danced to the rhythm, while women were oyil attam and kummi performers. But, when the chance to learn the art came our way, we fought for it, we wanted to prove that we could do it too! After a lot of struggle, we emerged successful. I learned to play the parai when I was about 12 years. But it was never just a form of entertainment to us,” she explains.

“In a few villages, my performances have been stopped midway due to caste-related differences. But, in the city, people of all castes and creeds have been welcoming, and have shared their interest in learning the art,” she shares.

