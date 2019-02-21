Home Cities Chennai

Transfer of woman sub-inspector R Anitha for sixth time in five years upheld

Justice S M Subramaniam upheld the order while dismissing a writ petition from R Anitha, SI, on February 14 last.

Published: 21st February 2019 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

Police

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has upheld an order dated April 5, 2018, of the Joint Commissioner of Police, transferring a woman SI attached to All Woman Police Station at Royapettah to one in Ennore, for the sixth time within five years.

The judge said that transfer is incidental to service, more so, a condition of service. A public servant is supposed to serve wherever he/she is posted in the interest of public and for the welfare of public administration.

A public servant is enjoying a status in society and by virtue of that status, they are bound to maintain integrity, honesty and devotion to duty towards the public. This being the conduct of a public servant, more specifically, in uniformed services, the court is of an opinion that the writ petitioner all along from 2012 was serving within Chennai City and it is a great surprise, how superior officials are allowing Sub-Inspectors of Police serving within the city for more number of years without any valid reason. Transfers on administrative grounds are imminent for effective and efficient public administration.

Transfer is not only an administrative necessity, but required to avoid all sort of familiarity of these public officials with the public of that locality. If a public servant is allowed to work in a same station, more specifically, the uniformed personnel for more number of years, then they will develop a sort of familiarity in the locality and it may lead to several other problems including maintenance of police force by superior officials. Thus, the administrative transfers are issued uniformly and by adopting a consistent principle, the judge said.

TAGS
Madras High Court All Woman Police Station R Anitha

