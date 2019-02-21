Truck of lipsmacking, fiery Indo-Chinese comfort food

Home Cities Chennai

The month-old truck serves both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food — about twenty-odd varieties of starters, fifteen varieties of rice and noodles, soups, and seven lip-smacking gravies.

The dishes are priced between `40 and `150  Debadatta Mallick

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A plate of Schezwan fried rice smothered with a spicy-tangy chicken Hong Kong gravy, golden noodles with saucy dragon paneer and batter-fried fried ring onion — The Truck Theory, a brand new food truck located in Ashok Nagar, serves the quintessential Indian-Chinese comfort food.
The bright, yellow-blue coloured food truck is owned by three friends — Venugopal M, Harish, J and Sudharshan S.

“Initially, we wanted to start a mobile stationery shop. But later, we decided to step into the food industry, and start a little food truck. About six months of R&D went into this venture,” says Venugopal. 
Sudharshan and Venugopal are IT professionals who moonlight as entrepreneurs while Harish manages the food truck full-time. “We wanted to bring unique flavours to the existing Chinese cuisine. While the dishes might bear resemblance to what you normally see in other restaurants, we have tried our best to give it our own twist — with new add-ons in terms of ingredients and flavours,” shares Sudharshan.

The month-old truck serves both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food — about twenty-odd varieties of starters, fifteen varieties of rice and noodles, soups, and seven lip-smacking gravies. The truck starts service at 5 pm. Almost two hours into service, we notice that the space around the truck is filled with hungry working professionals, students, and families. 

“The footfall is usually high between 7 pm and 10.30 pm. Since we open only in the evening, we focus more on dinner-based dishes — ones that are scrumptious and filling,” says Venugopal. In addition to the menu which serves honey potato, dragon chicken, chilli egg, and Hong Kong paneer, other finger-food varieties will also make it to the list. “No one wants to wait for more than 15 minutes. So, we are planning to bring some interesting add-ons to our menu in the future. So far, the reviews have been good,” shares Sudharshan. The food is priced between `40 (for soups) to `150. “We are specific that we serve food that’s pocket-friendly, tasty, and in most ways healthy,” adds Sudharshan.

As orders pour in, the food truck’s chef swiftly swirls the wok — stirs, fries, sears, and braises the dishes to order. Harish attends to the customers and tells us that they use only fiber plates to serve food. “We are also planning to shift to sugarcane fiber-based cutlery, ” he shares.
(The Truck Theory is located at 4th Avenue, Ashok Nagar (Opposite Pizza Hut). 
For details, call: 9962177645)

