TTV solo act: Anti-incumbency, anti-BJP mood behind decision

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as the two Dravidian majors signed electoral pacts with major alliance partners for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the AMMK, led by rebel AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, remained silent.

The party which was launched on March 15 last year by Dhinakaran after he was expelled by EPS - OPS led AIADMK, is planning to face the election alone without allying with any party that has significant vote share.

Though as an independent candidate, Dhinakaran registered a grand victory with over 50 per cent vote share in R K Nagar by-polls in December 2017 against DMK and AIADMK, he is still yet to be proven a mass public leader in the State.

The ambitious Dhinakaran who wanted establish himself as the political heir of late Chief Minister J Jayalalalithaa, is pinning his hopes on grass-root level workers of AIADMK and the voters who are disgruntled with policies of national parties for winning his first, say party leaders.

“Be it Mekedatu, Mullaiperiyar or Cauvery issue, neither BJP nor Congress have any solution for these perennial issues of the State. Though the DMK has opposed the Union government’s decision to prepare the project report for Mekedatu dam, the Congress party remained silent. So, we wanted to position ourselves as a strong regional party that safeguards the State’s interest like our Amma (Jayalalithaa) put AIADMK in the past,” said Thanga Tamilselvan, propaganda secretary of AMMK.

Party leaders believe that Dhinakaran’s popularity has grown significantly in the last 11 months among a section of AIADMK supporters and the people, as he steadfastly stood against the BJP government on the schemes that were opposed by late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.