Home Cities Chennai

TTV solo act: Anti-incumbency, anti-BJP mood behind decision

Even as the two Dravidian majors signed electoral pacts with major alliance partners for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the AMMK, led by rebel AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran,  remained silent.

Published: 21st February 2019 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

Dhinakaran

AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as the two Dravidian majors signed electoral pacts with major alliance partners for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the AMMK, led by rebel AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran,  remained silent. 
The party which was launched on March 15 last year by Dhinakaran after he was expelled by EPS - OPS led AIADMK, is planning to face the election alone without allying with any party that has significant vote share. 

Though as an independent candidate, Dhinakaran registered a grand victory with over 50 per cent vote share in R K Nagar by-polls in December 2017 against DMK and AIADMK, he is still yet to be proven a mass public leader in the State. 

The ambitious Dhinakaran who wanted establish himself as the political heir of late Chief Minister J Jayalalalithaa, is pinning his hopes on grass-root level workers of AIADMK and the voters who are disgruntled with policies of national parties for winning his first, say party leaders. 

“Be it Mekedatu, Mullaiperiyar or Cauvery issue, neither BJP nor Congress have any solution for these perennial issues of the State. Though the DMK has opposed the Union government’s decision to prepare the project report for Mekedatu dam, the Congress party remained silent. So, we wanted to position ourselves as a strong regional party that safeguards the State’s interest like our Amma (Jayalalithaa) put AIADMK in the past,” said Thanga Tamilselvan, propaganda secretary of AMMK. 

Party leaders believe that Dhinakaran’s popularity has grown significantly in the last 11 months among a section of AIADMK supporters and the people, as he steadfastly stood against the BJP government on the schemes that were opposed by late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha polls AIADMK TTV Dhinakaran

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp