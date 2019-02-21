Uniting with Nataraja, one step at a time

Jennifer Joan R By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dressed in bright green, red and yellow saris, Bharatanatyam students of the 2018-19 batch of the Rukminidevi Nattyakshetra Foundation (RNF) took to the stage at The Museum Theatre, Egmore, to enthrall the audience with their performance. Before the presentation, a minute’s silence was observed by the crew and audience for the soldiers who lost their lives in Pulwama.

The students, after seven years of training, gave a three-hour performance to the audience of parents, families, teachers and connoisseurs of the dance form. The music ensemble comprised a mridangam, a flute, a veena, a tambura, a vocal lead, a nattuvanar and supporting vocals.

The presentation began with the alarippu, as the dancers offered their respects to their deity, their guru, and the audience. The margam then unveiled itself in its various stages, as two sets of dancers took turns alternating their performances on stage. The jathiswaram was set to pallavi, anupallavi and charanas. The shabdam, ‘Thillai Ambala’, was on Nataraja, and the longing of the naayika to unite with him. In spite of a few technical glitches involving the microphones used by the music team, the jathiswaram concluded in time. The varnam, though lengthy, was enhanced by the sheer energy of the young dancers, which was followed by the keerthanam, javali, daru, thillana and finally the sloka.