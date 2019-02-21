Dr Ambedkar Law University row: Bench quashes single judge order

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has set aside an order of a single judge converting a simple writ petition from Dr D Sankar into a PIL petition and impleading the teaching staff of the University and asking them to file their affidavits.

The judge — Justice S M Subramaniam — has unnecessarily expanded the scope of the writ petition, the bench said on Wednesday and quashed his order dated February 1 this year and allowed the two appeals, one from TN Dr Ambedkar Law University and the other from its sitting Vice-Chancellor Dr T S N Sastry.

Originally, D Sankar filed a writ petition challenging the proceedings dated August 12, 2015, of the then Vice-Chancellor of the Law University, which stated that the findings given by the high-level committee in relation to counting his past service, were not on the basis of relevant materials and resolved to refer the matter to the University Grants Commission (UGC) to clarify the question of his eligibility to hold the post of Professor of Criminal Law and Criminal Justice Administration in the University.

Justice Subramaniam has been passing several interim orders on the petition, the last one being February 1 this year, which is under challenge in the writ appeals.

Allowing the appeals and quashing Justice Subramaniam’s orders, the bench observed that the scope of the writ petition is very limited. The writ court was concerned only with the legality and correctness of the proceedings impugned in the writ petition. It had nothing to do with the service of the other teachers or the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor. The question of adjudicating the eligibility of the VC and the teachers to hold the respective posts would arise only in case their appointments are challenged in the manner known to law.

In view of the various orders passed by the single judge and the enquiry initiated pursuant to the interim orders, Dr D Sankar, the original writ petitioner, is still in the corridors of the court. His writ plea made in 2015 is still pending before this court, not due to his fault but on account of the subsequent events which was also the basis for the intra court appeals. It is now clear that neither the petitioner nor the respondents are in favour of converting the writ petition into public interest litigation. Since the parties to the petition are not praying for extending the scope of the writ petition, the writ court has only to decide the lis before it on merits.

The writ petitioner was concerned only with his service and the possibility of affecting his career on account of the 2015 proceedings, the court said.

CORRECTION

In the story on the same matter published in the issue dated Feb 19, 2019, in these columns, it was erroneously mentioned that TS N Sastry was a Professor who retired in 2010. Sastry is presently serving as vice-chancellor of the university. The error is regretted.